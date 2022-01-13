Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $119,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.80.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $428.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $433.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $353.82 and a one year high of $465.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

