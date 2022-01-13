TD Asset Management Inc. Has $11.86 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,737 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 1.0% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 1.8% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

AFL stock opened at $63.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.