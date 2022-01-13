TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,684 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 11,768 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Halliburton worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $113,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $72,135,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,746 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,827,022,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,297,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

NYSE HAL opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $27.56.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

