TD Asset Management Inc. Has $12.99 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $12,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Lennar by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lennar by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $107.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.12. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $74.70 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

