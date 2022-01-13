TD Asset Management Inc. Has $13.87 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,971 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cerner worth $13,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cerner by 38,761.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,319,000 after buying an additional 9,689,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 484.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,889 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 88.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,201 shares during the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 221.1% in the second quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth approximately $81,728,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Cerner stock opened at $92.20 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $93.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

