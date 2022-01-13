General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) CAO Mark A. Pallot Sells 1,410 Shares of Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

General Mills stock opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $949,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

