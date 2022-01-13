Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Eiry Roberts Sells 2,632 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $76.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $11,854,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 28,248 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 575.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.81.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

