The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Target Price to $23.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price objective cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,683 shares of company stock worth $13,310,501.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

