TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.90% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KREF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,987,000 after acquiring an additional 726,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 309.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 599,332 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 437.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 355,271 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 82.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 353,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 930.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 363,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 328,487 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KREF opened at $22.14 on Thursday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

