Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Mogo (TSE:MOGO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Mogo stock opened at C$3.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.53. Mogo has a 12 month low of C$3.38 and a 12 month high of C$15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$280.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

