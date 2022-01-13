TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,574,000 after acquiring an additional 187,554 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 121.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,345,000 after purchasing an additional 185,729 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 151,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $70,273,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $571.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $643.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $611.94. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.62 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

