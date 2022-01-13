Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Price Target Raised to C$1.60 at National Bank Financial

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.55 to C$1.60 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

ADVZF stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Adventus Mining has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

