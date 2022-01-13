Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at CIBC

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.71.

Shares of ERO opened at C$16.42 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$16.40 and a 52 week high of C$29.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$140.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

