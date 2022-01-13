Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,082 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NYSE:WLL opened at $73.78 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

