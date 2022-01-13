Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Synaptics worth $13,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Synaptics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 1.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.38.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $251.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.69 and a 200 day moving average of $206.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.88 and a 52 week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

