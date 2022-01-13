Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 19,910 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 417,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 350,306 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Mosaic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MOS. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.77.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.40%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

