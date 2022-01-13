Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Varonis Systems worth $14,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Varonis Systems by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $3,298,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,604 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRNS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

