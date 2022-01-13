$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. DMC Global reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on BOOM shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in DMC Global by 170.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the third quarter worth $796,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 216,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 195.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $44.09 on Monday. DMC Global has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.81 million, a P/E ratio of 489.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10.

DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

