$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. DMC Global reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DMC Global.
DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in DMC Global by 170.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the third quarter worth $796,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 216,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 195.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $44.09 on Monday. DMC Global has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.81 million, a P/E ratio of 489.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10.
About DMC Global
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
