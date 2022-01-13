Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 19,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 684,431 shares.The stock last traded at $19.59 and had previously closed at $19.68.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 516.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 865,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 725,283 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 262.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 13.0% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 72,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1,401.1% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 418,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 391,028 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter valued at $955,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

