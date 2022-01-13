1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Gap Down to $14.40

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $14.11. 1Life Healthcare shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 33,407 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

