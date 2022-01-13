Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Gap Down to $12.06

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.06, but opened at $11.76. Laureate Education shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 4,535 shares trading hands.

LAUR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 50.75%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $50,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,365,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,560,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,720,000 after acquiring an additional 679,014 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Laureate Education by 96,841.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,586,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Laureate Education by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,369,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,249,000 after acquiring an additional 116,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Laureate Education by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,919,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,594,000 after acquiring an additional 382,092 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

