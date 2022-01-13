Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 290 ($3.94) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 345 ($4.68).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.48) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 247.94 ($3.37) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 253.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 262.32. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of GBX 231.80 ($3.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 310 ($4.21). The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Andrew Formica purchased 360,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £893,824.24 ($1,213,281.17).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.