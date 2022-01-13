J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SBRY. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.34) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.99) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 256 ($3.47) to GBX 275 ($3.73) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.14) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 282 ($3.83).

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 289.89 ($3.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 218.90 ($2.97) and a one year high of GBX 342 ($4.64). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 281.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 288.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

