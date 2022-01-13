Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.54.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADRNY. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.31.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.44%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

