Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of AKUS opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. Akouos has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $275.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Akouos will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,570,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,263,000 after buying an additional 61,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after buying an additional 32,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 48,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 30,085 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 68,820 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

