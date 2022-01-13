Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

ROIV stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

