Truist Securiti Weighs in on Exelixis, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Exelixis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Exelixis stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81.

In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,324. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after buying an additional 612,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,596,000 after acquiring an additional 544,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,928 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,038,000 after purchasing an additional 531,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.