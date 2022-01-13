Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Solo Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DTC. Citigroup upgraded Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

DTC opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.71.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

