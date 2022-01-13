NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading Up 3.8%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) was up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.69 and last traded at $103.86. Approximately 13,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,032,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CLSA decreased their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 28.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in NetEase by 118.9% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,039 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at $201,161,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $110,652,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in NetEase by 30.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,740 shares during the period. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

