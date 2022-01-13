Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 3.7%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s share price fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $221.29 and last traded at $225.14. 37,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,335,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.25, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,524,890. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 263.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after acquiring an additional 112,251 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 96.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

