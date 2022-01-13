WSFS Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for WSFS Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $56.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $551,880.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,647 shares of company stock valued at $721,216 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.