Grace Capital Purchases 103 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grace Capital lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,304.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,448.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3,430.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,179.32.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

