State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Vistra worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vistra by 124.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,243 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 371.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vistra by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,132,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,956,000 after purchasing an additional 807,397 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in Vistra by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 7,425,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,983,000 after purchasing an additional 536,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 13.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,256,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,275,000 after purchasing an additional 876,525 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of VST opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -14.35%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

