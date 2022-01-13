State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,198 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Donaldson worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios increased its holdings in Donaldson by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

NYSE:DCI opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.69.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.