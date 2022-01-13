Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $23.73 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,377 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.4% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $175.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.71. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

