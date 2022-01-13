Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Shares Down 3.1% Following Insider Selling

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as 32.01 and last traded at 32.13. 3,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,709,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at 33.17.

Specifically, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total value of 10,656,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 704,350 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,904 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 35.07.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,292,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,375,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

