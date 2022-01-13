Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($54.30) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.74% from the stock’s current price.

WTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($50.22) to GBX 3,800 ($51.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,640 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.58) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.87) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.87) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,715.56 ($50.44).

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,107 ($42.17) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,024.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,129.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($53.60). The firm has a market cap of £6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($40.89), for a total value of £183,250.08 ($248,744.51).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

