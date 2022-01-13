CIBC Trims Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Target Price to C$21.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a hold rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.47.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$12.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.73. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.79 and a 12-month high of C$19.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. Analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

