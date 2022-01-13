Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Lowered to GBX 160 at Barclays

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.17) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 130 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.52) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.78) to GBX 195 ($2.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.39) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 175.40 ($2.38).

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 124.30 ($1.69) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £638.75 million and a PE ratio of 16.30. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.72). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 146.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

