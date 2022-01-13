CareTech (LON:CTH) Price Target Lowered to GBX 660 at Berenberg Bank

CareTech (LON:CTH) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($9.50) to GBX 660 ($8.96) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.
CareTech stock opened at GBX 565.95 ($7.68) on Wednesday. CareTech has a 1 year low of GBX 484.75 ($6.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 701 ($9.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 584.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 619.10. The company has a market cap of £641.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58.
About CareTech
