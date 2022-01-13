CareTech (LON:CTH) Price Target Lowered to GBX 660 at Berenberg Bank

CareTech (LON:CTH) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($9.50) to GBX 660 ($8.96) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

CareTech stock opened at GBX 565.95 ($7.68) on Wednesday. CareTech has a 1 year low of GBX 484.75 ($6.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 701 ($9.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 584.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 619.10. The company has a market cap of £641.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58.

About CareTech

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

