Lazard Ltd Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.57 Per Share (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lazard in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $4.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.55. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

LAZ opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. Lazard has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.63%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

