State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Sensata Technologies worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $64.12 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.56.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

