State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.77 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,063,000 after buying an additional 247,403 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $223,410,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,432,000 after buying an additional 87,653 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,464,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,155,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after purchasing an additional 193,505 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $91.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

