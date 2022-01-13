State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,234 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $9,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 20.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,379,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,432,000 after buying an additional 87,653 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $86.62 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $91.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

