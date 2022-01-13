UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock Position Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of UGI worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 996.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in UGI by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in UGI during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 69.4% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in UGI by 31.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $45.86 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,063 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,634. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

