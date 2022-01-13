State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 163 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,335,000 after acquiring an additional 188,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,785,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,402,000 after purchasing an additional 91,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth $131,014,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

AFG opened at $136.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.49 and a 200 day moving average of $133.99. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

