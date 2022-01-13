State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in American Financial Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Financial Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $131,014,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $1,852,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $136.77 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

