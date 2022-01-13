State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 665 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Penumbra worth $10,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN opened at $258.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.38 and a beta of 0.34. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.50 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

In other news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.18, for a total value of $3,830,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,566 shares of company stock worth $9,781,981. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

