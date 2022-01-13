Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi Sells 3,906 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $62,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 3rd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 9,364 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $169,113.84.
- On Monday, December 6th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,896 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $316,124.16.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $78,627.78.
Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $23.25.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 19.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,875,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,572,000 after buying an additional 400,260 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth $1,061,000. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.
