State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.01 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $134.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $84.38 and a 1 year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

